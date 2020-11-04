The Midland College Fasken Learning Resource Center has scheduled a virtual lecture featuring Sara Peterson and K. W. Zachry, authors of The Lone Star Speaks at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The book is an in-depth look at the assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy. The presentation will be in a virtual format and moderated by William Christopher Brown, MC English professor.

The book provides new insights into the assassination of John F. Kennedy and uses actual witness testimony to raise further questions concerning what many have called “the crime of the twentieth century.”

This is free and open to the public. Registration is not required.

To join, go to tinyurl.com/yyvgonlk. The Microsoft Teams Live link is tinyurl.com/lonestarspeaks.

For more information, contact Howard Marks at 685-4726 or email hmarks@midland.edu.