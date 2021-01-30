  • January 30, 2021

Virtual fundraiser - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Virtual fundraiser

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, January 30, 2021 2:33 am

Virtual fundraiser Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Power of One Virtual Luncheon & Children's Style Show benefiting CASA of West Texas has been scheduled for 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 25.

This year’s speaker is the Tru Hope Dealer, Jeremy Bates.

Sponsorships are available or consider donating a silent auction item.

CASA also has an Amazon Wish List: tinyurl.com/y5jphm48

For information, call 432-683-1114 ext.19, email Katy Sheahan at ksheahan@casawtx.org or visit www.casawtx.org.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Saturday, January 30, 2021 2:33 am. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
52°
Humidity: 84%
Winds: S at 17mph
Feels Like: 46°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 67°/Low 37°
Mainly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 62°/Low 33°
Sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.

monday

weather
High 62°/Low 39°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 71°/Low 46°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]