Virtual fundraiser

The Power of One Virtual Luncheon & Children's Style Show benefiting CASA of West Texas has been scheduled for 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 25.
This year’s speaker is the Tru Hope Dealer, Jeremy Bates.
Sponsorships are available or consider donating a silent auction item.
CASA also has an Amazon Wish List: tinyurl.com/y5jphm48
For information, call 432-683-1114 ext.19, email Katy Sheahan at ksheahan@casawtx.org or visit www.casawtx.org.
