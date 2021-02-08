  • February 8, 2021

Virtual author series

Posted: Monday, February 8, 2021 1:30 am

Midland College and the Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center have scheduled a virtual author series featuring author Rebekah Manley at 7 p.m. Tuesday at via zoom.

Manley will discuss her new book "Alexandra and the Awful, Awkward, No Fun, Truly Bad Dates: Picture Book Parody for Adults."

News anchor Tatum Guinn will join us as the event moderator.

Event link: http://bit.ly/Gaps-2-9-21-Event.

Registration: http://bit.ly/Gaps-2-9-21-Reg.

Raffle: http://bit.ly/Pbalc-2-9-21-raffle.

