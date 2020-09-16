Veterans legal clinic

Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas has scheduled a free virtual legal clinic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 25.
The clinic is for veterans needing legal advice in civil matters such as bankruptcy, consumer law, debt harassment and family law. The clinic is not for criminal cases.
Appointments are required.
To schedule an appointment or for more information, call Pete Fierro at 332-1207, ext. 4511.
