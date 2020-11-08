  • November 8, 2020

Veterans Car and Bike Show - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Veterans Car and Bike Show

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, November 8, 2020 1:30 am

Veterans Car and Bike Show Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The first annual 23-22 Combat Veterans Car and Bike Show has been scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at Hooters, 2660 JBS Parkway.

Entry fee is a donation of $15 for motorcycles and $20 for cars.

Trophies will be awarded for people’s choice (overall), best car and best motorcycle. certificates for 2nd thru 9th as judged by the public.

There will be 50/50 Raffles, Hooters Calendar, Hooters Gift Cards, Basket Raffles and Silent Auctions.

All proceeds minus administration costs to be donated to the Veterans Homeless Program.

Visit tinyurl.com/y2vl7lqs.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Sunday, November 8, 2020 1:30 am. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
60°
Humidity: 66%
Winds: SSE at 17mph
Feels Like: 57°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 75°/Low 57°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.

sunday

weather
High 80°/Low 59°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

monday

weather
High 83°/Low 44°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]