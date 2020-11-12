The first annual 23-22 Combat Veterans Car and Bike Show has been scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Hooters, 2660 JBS Parkway.

Entry fee is a donation of $15 for motorcycles and $20 for cars.

Trophies will be awarded for people’s choice (overall), best car and best motorcycle. Certificates for 2nd thru 9th as judged by the public.

There will be 50/50 Raffles, Hooters Calendar, Hooters Gift Cards, Basket Raffles and Silent Auctions.

All proceeds minus administration costs to be donated to the Veterans Homeless Program.

Visit tinyurl.com/y2vl7lqs.