Vaccines continue this week

Bad weather disrupted Medical Center Hospital’s COVID vaccine clinic last week but higher temperatures have arrived and clinics are planned this week for first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The event planned at Ratliff Stadium today has been cancelled because vaccine shipments did not arrive as scheduled, MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin announced recently.

The event had to be cancelled because vaccine shipments were delayed due to hazardous weather conditions throughout Texas this past week, Tippin said.

The new vaccination dates will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Feb. 28. These dates are only for those who need the first shot and not for those seeking the second shot or booster.

After Feb. 28 the vaccines will most likely be administered at local clinics, although those details are still being finalized, Tippin said.

MCH earlier last week announced it was cancelling all booster shot appointments at Urgent Care clinics because expected vaccine shipments did not arrive last week – also due to the weather.

“To those of you who spent 200, 300 times calling or hotline to make an appointment, we’re very sorry,” Tippin said. “We know we’ve put you through a lot.” Instead of trying to reschedule thousands of already scheduled appointments, MCH officials decided to offer mass Pfizer booster vaccination events 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 2-5 at Ratliff Stadium.

No appointments are necessary, but attendees should bring their card indicating they have already received their first shot, MCHS Chief Nursing Officer Christin Abbott-Timmons said. Those that do not have proof that they have received the initial vaccine will not be served.

The MCH phone hotline to schedule a booster shot was disconnected on Wednesday.

Tippin said he is grateful to the Ector County Independent School District and the City of Odessa, for allowing the hospital to hold the March mass booster event at the stadium. Originally, MCH only had permission to use the stadium through February.

Residents who receive their first vaccination shots at Ratliff Stadium next week and after will receive the second booster shots through Odessa Regional Medical Center – a partnership both hospitals announced on Thursday.

ORMC will begin administering the booster shots during the first week of March, ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said.

Saravanan said the hospital will use a portal system that will automatically contact people by email to let them know when and where they should go to receive their second shot.