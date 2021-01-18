Vaccines begin later this week

Some eager Odessa residents arrived at Ratliff Stadium early Monday morning, lining up to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The problem is the first shipment of the vaccine was scheduled to arrive sometime Monday, but actual vaccinations are not expected to begin until later this week, Medical Center Health System officials said this morning.

MCHS will soon be releasing more information regarding when the vaccinations will begin, MCHS Director of Public Relations Trevor Tankersley said.

MCHS officials are asking residents to pre-register for the vaccine at https://secure.echd.org/qdregvax/default.aspx.The pre-registration link is not for setting up an appointment or a specific date and time to receive the vaccine, MCHS officials said. It is a pre-registration tool that will speed up the process of administering the vaccine. Community members that fall under the Phase 1B of the vaccination rollout are the first priority, but the pre-registration link is open to all.

For those without internet access, MCH has created a COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 432-640-2220. The phone line will be answered Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The hospital is expected to receive its first weekly shipment of 3,900 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and begin administering shots within days, MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin said last week.

“We are excited to be able to roll out these vaccinations to the community,” Tippin said. “We are asking for patience as we initially roll out this mass vaccine plan. We have been working for months with several entities, including the Odessa Incident Command, on developing an efficient rollout plan, but know we will inevitably face challenges along the way. Our goal is to get these out as quickly and smoothly as possible.”