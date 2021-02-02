  • February 2, 2021

Vaccines at Ratliff continues Wednesday

Vaccines at Ratliff continues Wednesday

Posted: Tuesday, February 2, 2021 5:30 pm

Vaccines at Ratliff continues Wednesday By Federico Martinez fmartinez@oaoa.com Odessa American

While Some Odessa nursing home residents are not receiving COVID-19 vaccinations because the state health department decided to switch strategies and focus on mass vaccinations at large venues, local health officials said they are working to see that this vulnerable population isn’t left behind.

During a zoom conference on Tuesday, health officials said the problem is many nursing home residents and people with disabilities are physically unable to be transported or accommodated at sites such as Ratliff Stadium in Odessa, Medical Center Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Christin Abbott-Timmons said.

“A month ago most nursing homes were planning to have residents vaccinated through smaller facilities like CVS or Walgreens,” Abbott-Timmons said. “But the state changed its strategy and the plans at nursing homes fell apart.”

“We’ve been working with several nursing homes to arrange vaccinations. We’ve been able to help get some residents transported to Ratliff Stadium. We’re still talking to other nursing homes and patching together a plan.”

The Texas Department of State Health Services, which is overseeing nursing home vaccinations throughout the state, could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

In Odessa, COVID-19 Pfizer mass vaccination efforts will resume at Ratliff Stadium from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin said.

The hospital on Monday received their weekly shipment of 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, Tippin said. Last week MCH, along with Odessa Incident Command distributed about 9,000 shots in just over four days before running out.

“We’ve requested an additional 5,000 doses per week – which would give us almost 9,000 doses – but have not received an answer from the state yet,” Tippin said. “We’re ready; we want to get these shots in people’s arms. If anyone from the state is listening, ‘read my lips” send us another 5,000 doses.”

Tippin added: “I think we’ve shown we can have great success when it’s a locally controlled effort.”

Abbott-Timmons said the public should only go to Ratliff Stadium to receive their first vaccine shots. Second doses will be administered at MCH clinics beginning in February. Details of how and where to obtain second shots will be announced within the next week.

The state’s decision to focus on mass vaccination efforts has left other hospitals and even Ector County’s Health Department in short supply of vaccines.

County Health Authority Dr. Babatunde Jinadu said the health department currently has 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine. That supply is already earmarked for those who are awaiting their second shot. The county requested another 500 doses, which has not yet been approved by the state, Jinadu said.

Odessa Regional Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer Rohith Saravanan said the hospital is currently waiting for a promised shipment of 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine. The hospital requested 1,000 doses, but were only approved for 100.

Saravanan said ORMC has been working with MCH to distribute their vaccinations.

On Tuesday, ORMC reported 21 COVID-19 patients, 15 in intensive care and 4 on ventilators. MCH reported 45 patients, 24 in intensive care and 19 on ventilators.

Posted in on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 5:30 pm.

