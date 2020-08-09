UTPB offering land management program

University of Texas Permian Basin will offer an energy land management program this fall.

The new bachelor of business administration program lets students study disciplines and the landman profession simultaneously, the university website says.

Stuart MacDonald, director of the Energy Land Management program, said he’s been waiting his whole career to be connected with an initiative like this.

“I’ve always loved the oil industry,” MacDonald said. “You can’t do this anymore, but I got my first job when I was 14 loading pipe. I’ve always loved the industry. There’s something exciting about it. There’s something very entrepreneurial about it. … It’s got so many colorful characters in it, so many different kinds of people. It’s a very exciting industry,” even with its ups and downs.

MacDonald added that he’s excited about teaching in the program.

“I think for the right person it’s a really good opportunity. This is something I’ve wanted to do for my entire career and I’m very grateful to have the opportunity to do it and I think the Permian Basin is about the best place you could offer a program like this,” he said.

Students will be able to get hands-on experience in the industry working as interns or working part time while they’re studying. MacDonald said this should give them an advantage when they enter the competitive job market and a wide variety of job choices.

The American Association of Professional Landmen website said a landman is “the public facing side of an oil, gas and mineral exploration and production team. A professional landman interacts and negotiates directly with landowners to acquire oil and gas drilling leases on behalf of oil and gas companies.”

“There are three types of landmen: in-house (company) landmen, independent field landmen and independent land consultants,” the site said.

University Lands also has a land office.

Steve Beach, dean of the College of Business, said he would define the program as hybrid, a mix of face-to-face and online classes.

“We are looking to pursue AAPL, that’s American Association of Professional Landmen accreditation, along with our existing AACSB business accreditation,” Beach said in a phone interview.

“AAPL expects these programs to be on campus, so that said the bulk of the courses that are required specifically for the energy land management degree will be offered on campus. But students will still be able to take some courses online at their convenience. We expect this to primarily be an on-campus program,” Beach said.

Students will be able to visit courthouses and look through title records, for example.

“That is one of the great benefits for running the program here at UT Permian Basin. That’s one of the reasons we were asked to do this, and in addition, we’re going to work with the folks at UT Austin and their energy management program …,” Beach said.

Beach said UTPB had petroleum land management degree in the 1990s, but with the fluctuations in the oil and gas industry they dropped it sometime back, he said.

“As recently as 2011, 2012, they were looking at reinstituting a degree program and I think that they’ve shied away maybe sometimes as the industry has cycled ... ,” he added.

He said the program is something the industry has asked for.

“… They want to have folks who are trained really well on the legal attributes of this, but also coming out of a business degree where they have really good business acumen and are ready to go out with some additional training that we’re going to be able to provide on the production or operations side so that these are going to be graduates that are ready to go out in the field and really help these firms identify the right projects to take on …,” Beach said.

This will be a traditional four-year university degree.

“They get a full business degree we call that a BBA, a bachelor’s in business administration. On top of that we’re structured so we can have AAPL accreditation. It took a lot of work to fit it all together into the four-year degree program,” Beach said. “One of the reasons that industry came and spoke to us about this is they want to look out for the long-term career prospects of people who go to work in their industry, and as a result they see the benefits of folks having not just a four year degree but a real business degree that allows them to pivot and grow in their profession …”

Many of the students taking the courses will probably be familiar with the industry and what this career is.

“We think that having this program here really helps the folks in the industry here because they will, the next time we have another boom and things push up again, they’re going to have talent right here that’s going to be coming out fresh, recently trained in all these things, who have an understanding of the region already and that they’re going to be able to put to work right away and they don’t have to go out scrambling and trying to draw them out here to meet the demands,” Beach said.

Call (432) 552-3606 for information.