  • July 1, 2020

Unwind at the Ellen Noël Art Museum for Ladies Night - Odessa American: Local News

Unwind at the Ellen Noël Art Museum for Ladies Night

Posted: Monday, June 29, 2020 4:42 pm

The Ellen Noël Art Museum has scheduled a free event, Ladies Night July 16.

Two different time slots will be available. From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is for the 55-plus/at-risk population and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. is available for the general population. Each time slot is limited to 60 people due to COVID-19.

To reserve your spot, you must sign up before the day of the event. No walk-ins. If you’d like to reserve your spot today, please email Fay Batch at cec@noelartmuseum.org with the time of your choosing.

Admission is free. 

Posted in on Monday, June 29, 2020 4:42 pm.

