United Way feels strain of pandemic

United Way of Odessa Executive Director Hank Herrick said that he’s never seen the demand for the organization be any higher than it has the past six months.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic along with the drop in the price of oil have put a strain on the nonprofit sector as more people reach out for help.

Herrick and the rest of the United Way of Odessa are set to launch its annual fundraising campaign Aug. 7 with a drive-in event at Connection Christian Church. Last year, the organization exceeded its $1.8 million goal and Herrick says the hope is to break that mark again in 2020 with a greater sense of urgency.

“It’s not a matter of can you do this, it’s something you’ve got to do,” Herrick said. “We’ve got to raise the money to help sustain the missions. We’re going to us use whatever means possible to help us raise the money this year.”

Herrick said the United Way continues to distribute more than $90,000 a month to the 22 partner agencies it works with.

And with several organizations not being able to put on fundraisers of their own, having the help of the United Way was something that was paramount to keeping things running.

“They need something to help them through this tough period,” Herrick said. “You’ve got the perfect storm and our partner agencies were unable to do their spring fundraisers because we were all on lockdown. It was United Way who kept the spigot on, so to speak.”

One agency that benefited from the help of the United Way was Meals on Wheels. The organization had to call off its annual Mudbug fundraiser and Executive Director Margaret Burton said that it created a financial hole since it’s the only fundraiser that it puts on annually.

There’s also been a greater demand for the program since some are unable to leave their homes due to quarantine or other medical reasons.

“We’ve had more and more people get on the program this year and I’ve been trying to look for more funding resources for these people,” Burton said. “United Way has been great to us.”

Like Meals on Wheels, other agencies such as the Permian Basin Mission Center have also had to change the way they operate. Executive Director Hector Aguilar said the agency can serve anywhere from 45 to 60 people a day within a 3 1/2 hour timeframe.

The agency also helps with out with rent and utility payments and Aguilar said the biggest adjustment has been how the Mission Center as a whole interacts with the general public, especially with the recent increase in the amount of people helped.

That said, Aguilar credited the United Way for helping to keep things running with their agency.

“We would not be able to extend our services or serve as many people as we do,” Aguilar said. “So we’re really, really appreciative of the United Way. They do great work and (are) a beacon of our community. They work closely with us and they support us, not just financially but keeping us in the loop.”

The campaign runs through November and Herrick admitted that the United Way will have to get creative in order to reach its goal. With in-person campaigning being limited due to the pandemic, Herrick again emphasized the need to do right by the nonprofit agencies it helps support.

“We’re going to use Zoom, Facebook and whatever technology that we have to use in order to raise the money for this year’s campaign,” Herrick said. “People aren’t going to quit reaching out to nonprofits.

“If we’re going to continue to fund these folks, we need to put on a successful campaign and we’re going to do everything in our power to make sure that happens.”