United Supermarkets & Market Street announce fundraising campaign for mass shooting memorial

United Supermarkets and Market Street will hold an event to announce the start of a fundraising campaign for the memorial honoring victims of the Aug. 31, 2019, mass shooting in Odessa on at 10 a.m. Oct. 7 at 4950 E 42nd St.

The memorial, dubbed “Bright Stars: A Memorial,” was created by Jim Sanborn and will be part of the Memorial Gardens adjacent to the Market Street on 42nd Street in Odessa. One hundred percent of the funds raised will go to the memorial park.

John Jameson, regional vice president for the United Family, will be in attendance along with Odessa Mayor David Turner and Randy Ham, executive director of Odessa Arts. They will speak about the plans for the memorial as well as how guests of United Supermarkets and Market Street can contribute to the project through the campaign.