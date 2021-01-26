  • January 26, 2021

United Family raises $500,000 for area United Way chapters - Odessa American: Local News

United Family raises $500,000 for area United Way chapters

Posted: Tuesday, January 26, 2021 5:33 pm

United Family raises $500,000 for area United Way chapters

The United Family reportedly raised $500,000 for United Way chapters, which includes $23,183 for the United Way of Midland and $20,392 for the United Way of Odessa. 

These funds are typically raised as part of the Jacky Pierce Charity Classic, an annual golf tournament, the press release stated. However, due to COVID-19, the annual charity tournament went “golf-less” and raised the money anyway.

“Even under very unique and challenging circumstances, we were able to pull off something pretty special this year,” Marketing director for the United Family and JPCC Chairman Matt Corbin stated in the press release. “The tenacity of this organization and their vendor partners to roll up their sleeves and ensure the United Way agencies depending on them were not disappointed was amazing to see. The tournament went on — even without the golf.”

The tournament was reportedly named in honor of United Supermarkets longtime produce director, who guided the annual golf tournament from its infancy until losing a lengthy battle with cancer in August 2002. The tournament was renamed to honor Jacky Pierce’s memory in 2003.

