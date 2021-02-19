  • February 19, 2021

United Family celebrates first Employee Appreciation Day

United Family celebrates first Employee Appreciation Day

Posted: Friday, February 19, 2021 4:07 pm

Odessa American

On Monday, the United Family will be celebrating its first ever Employee Appreciation Day for team members across Texas and New Mexico.

According to a press release on Friday, the Lubbock-based chain said that “United Family team members demonstrated heroic efforts to keep communities going and found the time to give back, donating thousands of hours of volunteer time and millions of dollars in charitable donations.”

Community members can go to https://www.theunitedfamily.com/thankyou/ to give a shout out to their favorite team members. People can also honor supermarket frontline workers on social media using the hashtag #SupermarketHeroes and tag their store.

