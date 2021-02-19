United Family celebrates first Employee Appreciation Day

On Monday, the United Family will be celebrating its first ever Employee Appreciation Day for team members across Texas and New Mexico.

According to a press release on Friday, the Lubbock-based chain said that “United Family team members demonstrated heroic efforts to keep communities going and found the time to give back, donating thousands of hours of volunteer time and millions of dollars in charitable donations.”

Community members can go to https://www.theunitedfamily.com/thankyou/ to give a shout out to their favorite team members. People can also honor supermarket frontline workers on social media using the hashtag #SupermarketHeroes and tag their store.