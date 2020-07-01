United donation honors those on frontlines

United Supermarkets gave back in a big way gain on Wednesday with a $20,000 donation to the West Texas Food Bank in honor of those on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19.

The donation makes the recent donations from United $120,000.

As the United Supermarkets banner enters the Midland and Odessa communities, it signifies the United Family’s transition to using the Albertsons Market banner exclusively in New Mexico.

This donation is being made in honor of the team members in Odessa and Midland who have been diligently working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic, United officials said in a news release.

WTFB Communications Director Craig Stoker praised the support.

“We are so excited for United Markets to come to Midland and Odessa,” Stoker said in an email. “For years, under the banner of Albertsons and Market Street, their support has been a lifeline to the people the West Texas Food Bank serves. Over the years their contributions of food and funds have allowed us to provide over one and a half million more meals to hungry West Texans. We look forward to being featured in artwork in their newly remodeled stores, and we certainly look forward to many more years of partnerships under the United brand.”

In addition to company leadership, food bank leaders and local officials were on-site for the event.

In addition to the monetary donation, U Crew volunteers were there helping unload 100 food boxes for the National Guard to pass out to the food bank’s community members in need. The United Supermarkets food truck also provided breakfast burritos to food bank staff, the National Guard and event attendees.