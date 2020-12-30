  • December 30, 2020

TxDOT continues to address winter weather issues

Posted: Wednesday, December 30, 2020 5:20 pm

Crews members of the Texas Department of Transportation's Odessa District will reportedly be on shift work throughout this winter storm event.

Conditions vary across the 12-county Odessa District as of Wednesday afternoon, a TxDOT press release detailed. Overnight weather is expected to dramatically change driving conditions across the district and across the state.

Driving conditions across the state can be found at drivetexas.org.

The National Weather Service is predicting heavy snow along the Interstate 10 corridor and in areas south of there, the press release detailed. A lesser amount of snow is expected across most of the rest of the district.

TxDOT reminds the public that there will be patches of ice on the road as areas drop below freezing tonight. Any moisture on the road may freeze overnight and created slick spots on the road. Drivers need to continue to drive with extreme caution since it is impossible to prevent ice in every location despite round-the clock efforts of crews.

Crews will continue to treat overpasses and bridges in an effort to prevent a buildup of ice, the press release stated. Other materials may also be used as the situation calls for it.

Posted in on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 5:20 pm.

