  • July 29, 2020

TX APCO honors Odessa telecommunicators

TX APCO honors Odessa telecommunicators

Posted: Wednesday, July 29, 2020 3:59 pm

Odessa American

The Texas Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (TX APCO) selected the City of Odessa Public Safety Communications Department as the 2019 Telecommunicator Team of the Year for their work during the August 31, 2019 active shooter incident.

“Telecommunicator of the Year honors a person or team who handled a call or system event with a level of professionalism and efficiency that allowed the first responders on the scene to give the patients the best care possible,” a city press release detailed

The release stated that TX APCO recognized Dispatcher Joyce Mudd, Dispatcher and QA Specialist Sonya Cortez, Dispatcher Alicia Tayler, Dispatcher Keylee Buford and Dispatcher Anney Wilkin. Those dispatchers who were working during the shooting are reportedly to be honored at the 2021 TX Public Safety Conference in Galveston.

