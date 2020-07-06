Two deaths over weekend

Medical Center Hospital reported that two COVID-19 patients died on the Fourth of July as county cases continue to rise.

The ninth COVID-19 related death at MCH was reported Saturday in a press release as a 61-year-old man with pre-existing conditions who tested positive at an urgent care and was admitted to the hospital on June 11. Another death was reported Saturday at MCH as a 76-year-old woman with pre-existing conditions who was a resident at Focused Care at Odessa and was hospitalized on July 1.

A press release from Medical Center Hospital detailed that out of 532 positives, 38 patients are in the hospital. Fifteen patients are on seven central including two from Focused Care at Odessa, one from Big Bend Regional and one from Sienna Nursing Home. Nine patients are on eight central including one from Focused Care at Odessa. Fourteen patients are on the critical care unit including one from Sienna Nursing Home and eight of them are on ventilators. The release shows that no persons of investigation are in the hospital and 508 tests are pending.

The Ector County health department numbers, which hadn’t been updated since July 2 were updated after 3 p.m. Monday showing 1,392 total cases, but the ECHD press release stated that, “This is not the total number for probables as we have not got them all updated at this time.”

The health department has struggled to get the numbers updated. Dr. Timothy Benton and County Commissioner Eddy Shelton have previously said this was due to an increase in cases. Benton previously said that it would take time to train newly hired contact tracers before the health department could return to daily COVID-19 number updates.

The ECHD press release detailed that out of the 1,392 total cases, 946 are confirmed positive, 446 are probable positive, 1,138 are pending, 522 have recovered and 11 Ector County residents have died from COVID-19 related complications. The ECHD website lists 859 cases as active.

Odessa Mayor David Turner said that the Odessa Police Department will enforce Gov. Abbott’s mask order and that OPD will enforce the mandate if they get a call about someone not wearing a mask in a public area.

“Once that call is made, they will go to the site and they can issue warnings and they will issue a warning first,” he said. He said that after someone gets a warning, their name will be put in a database and if they get caught following the warning, a ticket will be issued.

“It’s not something we want to do, but unfortunately when you have 1,392 cases plus what’s pending, it is getting to the point where we have to do something…I know some people say it’s taking away their freedoms, but it’s also protecting you and your families,” he said.

Odessa Regional Medical Center President Stacey Brown reported that out of 1,028 tests, 150 are positive, 767 are negative and 111 tests are pending. Fourteen patients are in the hospital and nine of them are on ventilators.

ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said that ORMC is still waiting for test results from June 26 as Clinical Pathology labs became delayed after a reported overflow of test specimens.

Saravanan said that when a test is past a 10-day mark, it’s not very useful because, “it’s not in a meaningful timeframe that you can actually give advice to the patient to either discontinue or continue isolation.”

He added that ORMC has been sending specimens to labs other than CPL.

“We are looking at many different options of where we can send,” he said adding that the University of Texas has been working with the community to see if their labs can help run some of the tests.

Other news

The Ector County Republican Party voted on Saturday to censure Gov. Greg Abbott accusing him of overreaching in his response to the COVID-19 pandemic following his executive order that went into effect Friday mandating that Texans wear face coverings in public areas in counties that have 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases.

The resolution to censure Abbott for violating three or more of the core principles of the republican platform was passed in a 10-1 vote while three voting members were reportedly not present.

According to a Texas Tribune article, Precinct chair Aubrey Mayberry, who voted for the resolution, said that although the resolution, “doesn’t have any teeth,” for now, it was important to send a message regarding what they see as Abbott’s overreach.

Turner and Shelton both said that they didn’t vote on the censure and said that they weren’t contacted about the resolution.

Other COVID-19 information:

