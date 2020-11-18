The Medina Law Firm, P.C., 2651 Kermit Highway, will be giving away 500 turkeys for its annual Turkey Giveaway for the Thanksgiving holiday at 10 a.m. Friday.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, individuals must remain in their vehicles. The Odessa Police Department and local DPS will provide traffic control in order to execute the event in the safest and most efficient manner.

Law enforcement has indicated the best route is to drive Northwest on Kermit Highway, take a left on West 26th Street and then proceed north on Buchanan Avenue.

