On Wednesday, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Albertsons Markets in the Permian Basin and New Mexico launched their annual program, Turkey Bucks.

Turkey Bucks is a program designed to help raise money for those dealing with food insecurity as the holiday season approaches. As COVID-19 continues to impact communities across both states, the need will be greater than ever this year.

Guests of United Family stores will have the opportunity to make a donation at the register when they are finished shopping. It is as easy as ever to help neighbors this holiday season.

The donations will go to several food banks and other charitable organizations across the region. This includes West Texas Food Bank, Jonah's House, Salvation Army in Hobbs, Salvation Army in Alamogordo, Angus Church of the Nazarene and Harvest Ministries.