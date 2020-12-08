Try some treats

Bert Boone has been baking for nearly 55 years now.

However, it wasn’t until this year when he was finally talked into having his own bakery business.

Since June, Boone has operated his bakery out of his own house called Bert’s Desserts.

For Boone, baking and cooking has always been a passion of his but it was usually something he did as a side project.

“I like to cook but baking is different,” Boone said. “It takes a little bit of time and you have to enjoy it. It’s something you have to want to do. I’ve done cakes and pies and cookies and candy all my life. When I got married, I would give candy at Christmas time to my sons and their families. That’s where I started and that’s where I enjoy baking stuff.”

For 35 years, Boone worked in the oil fields until retiring a few years ago. He came to Odessa in 2003.

“I retired because my part of the company was moving to Magnolia and then I got into work with Enterprise as a driver,” Boone said. “I always brought whatever kind of cake they wanted at work so that’s where it got started. You get all different kinds of people who want different kinds of cake.”

He retired again this year shortly after the pandemic hit the area.

After that, he and his wife Susan began to brainstorm what to do next and the idea of opening up a bakery in their own home was the answer.

“I came home and my wife and I sat down and thought, why not start a bakery,” Boone said. “About a week went by and we decided to see how it went and it went pretty good.”

Currently, the bakery is run by three people including Boone, his wife and their daughter.

“My wife manages the bakery and my daughter, she does the public relations on the website and the messages,” Boone said. “She sends it to us and my wife helps prepare what she can and I do the cooking.”

The family-operated sweet shop specializes in traditional baked goods. Boone says their tried and true family recipes have been passed down through generations and that they use simple down-home ingredients prepared in his long-established old fashion baking style.

Ever since starting their business in June, it has taken off pretty well.

“It was slow for the first month and then the next month it got better and it just keeps getting better,” Boone said. “It was something that we felt like we could give a test of home cooking and something that reminds people of when their mothers were baking for them and to make cookies and other goodies.”

He says they’ve gotten to a busy point to where they will be in the kitchen from almost 7 a.m.-11 p.m.

“We’ve cut down a little bit because I’m 71 years of age and my wife is 70,” Boone said. “Sometimes it takes us longer to get things done. We tell people that if they order one day, they can have it the next day.”

Some of the menu items include Bert’s Strawberry Cake, Mississippi Mud Cake and Italian Crème Cake, just to name a few.

According to Boone, there are a few items that stand out the most when it comes to popularity by the customers.

“There’s been about three or four things,” Boone said. “We also do sugar free cakes but the most requested is either Mississippi mud or strawberry cake or coconut cake.”

Some of their seasonal items include homemade banana pudding, fruit cobbler and pumpkin pie.

They also specialize in homemade candies that includes peanut brittle, cashew brittle and peanut patties as well as pecan brittle and praline pecan candy.

One thing that he does not bake is a wedding cake.

“I specialize in traditional baking goods like homemade candies, stuff that your mom made,” Boone said. “I made (a wedding cake) for a friend (once) but it’s not my cup of tea.”

Boone’s love of baking started when he 16 when he was helping his mom bake chocolate chip cookies.

“My mom said if I wanted to learn, she would teach me,” Boone said. “The very first thing she taught me to do was to follow the recipes so I’ve been doing that forever. I got my recipes from my mom, grandmother and aunts. I have some recipes that are 150 years old, at least.”

However, as the years have gone by, Boone admits that he has done a few things different with his recipes, just to try things out.

“After you start baking, you begin to tweak some things a bit and change a few things, the way you would like to taste it,” Boone said. “My best item when we started off was peanut brittle and that’s my grandma’s recipe. To know some of these recipes, they were being tried and true and we really enjoy doing this.”

While it may be a lot of work, Boone says it’s been a lot of fun to run their own bakery.

“I really enjoy what we’re doing,” Boone said. “We’re trying to do this not for our glory but to God’s glory. It’s something to give to the people for memories. People who work on the frontlines and different places. It’s an enjoyment to do that.”