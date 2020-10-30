  • October 30, 2020

Trunk or treat events

Posted: Friday, October 30, 2020 3:15 am

West Texas Ballroom, 14394 W. University Blvd., has scheduled a Trunk or Treat event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at WTB parking lot.

To join or for information, call 432-770-9867 or visit www.facebook.com/wtxballroom.

4 Wheels Parts and West Texas Ford Trucks Mafia has scheduled a Trunk or Treat event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the 4 Wheels Parts parking lot, 4101 E. 42nd St.

Please avoid scare/gory decorations or costumes.

Prizes will be awarded for the best decorated trunk.

To volunteer or for more information, call 362-9621.

The Monahans Chamber of Commerce has scheduled trunk or treat from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Ward County Event Center, 1525 E. Monahans Parkway, Monahans.

For more information, call 432-943-2187 or visit monahans.org or facebook.com/monahanschamber.

Permian Basin Ladies behind the Badge has scheduled a Trunk or Treat from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Parks Legado Town Center parking lot, 7260 E. Highway 191, behind Salt Grass Steakhouse.

Candy donations are much appreciated.

To donate or for more information, visit tinyurl.com/y2z5er7v.

Connection Christian Church, 4241 Tanglewood Lane, has scheduled a Trunk or Treat from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

There will be decorated vehicles giving out candy, books, photo booth, games and more.

Social distance will be expected and masks are encouraged.

Visit tinyurl.com/yye2lcly.

New Live Church, 7184 Club Drive, has scheduled a Drive-Thru Trunks of Treats from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Family-friendly, socially-distant event for Halloween. Remain in the comfort of your car for free candy and treat.

Visit tinyurl.com/y2p3wecg.

Crossroads Church, 6901 E. Highway 191, has scheduled Night of Light Trunk or Treat from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The event is free and open to the public.

Crossroads will follow all CDC Guidelines for Covid-19.

To volunteer, register your vehicle or for more information, visit https://crchurch.cc/events.

