Trunk or treat events

West Texas Ballroom, 14394 W. University Blvd., has scheduled a Trunk or Treat event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at WTB parking lot.
To join or for information, call 432-770-9867 or visit www.facebook.com/wtxballroom.
4 Wheels Parts and West Texas Ford Trucks Mafia has scheduled a Trunk or Treat event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the 4 Wheels Parts parking lot, 4101 E. 42nd St.
Please avoid scare/gory decorations or costumes.
Prizes will be awarded for the best decorated trunk.
To volunteer or for more information, call 362-9621.
The Monahans Chamber of Commerce has scheduled trunk or treat from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Ward County Event Center, 1525 E. Monahans Parkway, Monahans.
For more information, call 432-943-2187 or visit monahans.org or facebook.com/monahanschamber.
Permian Basin Ladies behind the Badge has scheduled a Trunk or Treat from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Parks Legado Town Center parking lot, 7260 E. Highway 191, behind Salt Grass Steakhouse.
Candy donations are much appreciated.
To donate or for more information, visit tinyurl.com/y2z5er7v.
Connection Christian Church, 4241 Tanglewood Lane, has scheduled a Trunk or Treat from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
There will be decorated vehicles giving out candy, books, photo booth, games and more.
Social distance will be expected and masks are encouraged.
Visit tinyurl.com/yye2lcly.
New Live Church, 7184 Club Drive, has scheduled a Drive-Thru Trunks of Treats from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Family-friendly, socially-distant event for Halloween. Remain in the comfort of your car for free candy and treat.
Visit tinyurl.com/y2p3wecg.
Crossroads Church, 6901 E. Highway 191, has scheduled Night of Light Trunk or Treat from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
The event is free and open to the public.
Crossroads will follow all CDC Guidelines for Covid-19.
To volunteer, register your vehicle or for more information, visit https://crchurch.cc/events.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.