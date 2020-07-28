Trump to tout U.S. energy dominance

President Donald Trump will address the United States’ role as a dominant energy power when he visits the Permian Basin on Wednesday.

Trump will be visiting an oil rig at Double Eagle Energy in Midland this afternoon where he is expected to address how deregulation, streamlining permitting and encouraging private investment in energy infrastructure has helped that cause.

Trump officials say that there will be approximately 200 members of the community, including oil and gas industry workers, in attendance for his remarks.

Double Eagle Energy was founded by Cody Campbell and John Sellers in 2008 and the company produces 50,000 barrels a day across 530 wells, making it one of the largest operators in the Permian Basin. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth with an additional office in Midland.

The company stated on its website that it “has completed thousands of individual transactions encompassing more than 1 million acres and more than $5 billion dollars in transactional value.”

The company was sold to Parsley Energy Inc. for $2.8 billion in 2017 and entered into a joint venture with Four Point Energy in 2018.

The state of Texas is the largest producer of crude oil in the United States and was the top crude oil producer in the world in both 2018 and 2019, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Trump administration officials say that crude oil production has risen 38 percent compared to when he first took office in January 2017.

Trump administration officials say that the President has seen pain in the energy industry from the collapse in the price of oil and the demand shock due to the COVID-19 pandemic and says that he’ll continue to support the industry as it rebuilds and contributes to the nation’s economic recovery.

Trump’s visit will be the 16th trip to the state of Texas since he took office, administration officials said. He won the state by 9 percentage points over Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

Prior to his visit to Double Eagle Energy, Trump will be making remarks at a private fundraiser for his reelection campaign and the Republican Party at a luncheon at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center downtown at 305 E. Fifth St.

Officials said that the event will take place in an air-conditioned tent and will have hand sanitizer available, encourage people to wear masks and have masks available for those that don’t bring one.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place for the event, a Trump administration official said.

Administration officials say that the President will be traveling with Texas governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, attorney general Ken Paxton, former Texas governor and Secretary of Energy Rick Perry along with “several members of Congress representing West Texas.”