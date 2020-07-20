Trump en route to Odessa

President Donald J. Trump will visit Odessa on July 29 to raise money for his re-election campaign and to see the Permian Basin, which a Washington spokesman said Monday “is on the front line for American independence.

“The vice president went there last year and the first thing he did was call the president and tell him all about it,” said Republican National Committee Co-Chairman Thomas O. “Tommy” Hicks Jr., referring to Vice President Mike Pence.

“The president said, ‘I can’t wait to go see this in person.’ The Basin keeps us safe and keeps gasoline prices down. The future of the energy industry is one of the most important in this election.”

Hicks, a Dallas native and the 41-year-old son of former Texas Rangers owner Tom Hicks Sr., said he has been to the Basin many times and will attend the private luncheon, the site of which has not been formally disclosed. “I’m looking forward to it because the people of Odessa and Midland are some of the most patriotic people who love our country,” he said.

Asked how big of a crowd he expected, he said a number was hard to predict because social distancing would be practiced in deference to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Invitations sent to prospective supporters here by the Trump-Pence Victory Committee, show tickets to the “Permian Basin Special Event with Donald J. Trump, president of the United States,” are $2,500 for the luncheon, $50,000 for a couple’s photo with Trump and $100,000 to participate in a roundtable discussion with him.

“This is the most important presidential election of our lifetime,” Hicks said via phone Monday. “This president is behind the energy business, but (presumptive Democratic nominee) Joe Biden has embraced the Green New Deal, which would be devastating for our country and cause high gas prices.”

Co-sponsored by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and U.S. Sen. Edward Markey of Massachusetts, both Democrats, the GND is “a detailed national, industrial economic mobilization plan to make the U.S. economy carbon-neutral while promoting economic and environmental justice and equality,” according to language in the proposed legislation.

Hicks said Odessa’s Saulsbury family, particularly Saulsbury Industries Executive Vice President C.R. “Bubba” Saulsbury Jr., has been the prime mover in arranging the event. “We have a lot of friends in Odessa and Midland who understand how important another four years of President Trump is for the American people,” he said.

“The Basin’s takeaway capacity is very important. President Trump has relaxed a lot of regulations to help us build pipelines across the country.”

Texas political observers noted the relatively large number of Democrats, 955,735, who voted in the July 14 U.S. Senate runoff between former Air Force pilot M.J. Hegar and State Sen. Royce West with Hegar winning the nomination to oppose incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn in the Nov. 3 general election.

But Hicks said there is no chance of Texas’s “turning blue” or being controlled by the Democratic Party. “It’s a pipedream for the Democrats to think they can take Texas,” he said.

“They’ve been talking about it for 15 years.”

The RNC co-chairman, a close friend and frequent hunting companion of Donald Trump Jr.’s, said the Trump campaign is thriving, having raised $14 million on the president’s June 14 birthday. “People can’t vote yet, but what they can do is write checks,” he said.

“There’d never been so many small dollar donors with an average of $46 per donor. We have a grassroots army of 1.5 million people and a field staff of 1,500, more than twice Biden’s 600, and a $200-million cash advantage. We don’t see how he can catch up.”

Hicks said Biden “is better off hiding his face” rather than holding big traditional campaign rallies around the country, but Trump “wants to talk directly to the American people and will do so as often as possible.

“But we have to be safe,” he said. “The president’s press conference and rally two weeks ago in Tulsa had 20 million viewers on TV.”

Hicks said he got involved with the RNC and the Trump campaign because he had been intensely interested in the 2016 race against Democrat Hillary Clinton and then realized that this year’s election “would be even more important than the last.

“Washington has taken so much control from the people and we need to give it back to them,” he said.

The RNC chair is Ronna Romney McDaniel of Northville, Mich., niece of U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah.