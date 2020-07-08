Trump coming to West Texas

For the first time in his presidency, President Donald Trump will visit the Odessa-Midland area at the end of the month for a campaign stop.

Trump has scheduled a lunch to take place July 29. Sherry Hurt, the president of the Ector County Republican Women’s Club, said over the phone that she didn’t have specifics regarding time or place.

“All I can tell you right now is what I’ve been told and that the event will be on the 29th,” Hurt said. “Any further information that I don’t know would have to come from the Trump media people.”

The cost of the lunch is $2,800, while a photo opportunity with the president is $50,000 and a roundtable discussion is $100,000. Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 61750, Midland, Texas, 79711.

Hurt said the announcement didn’t catch her by surprise. She explained this was a goal that ECRW had been working on. Hurt said it’s an honor that a sitting president would travel to West Texas.

“We’ve been working toward this goal for quite awhile,” Hurt said. “We are thrilled that it worked out.”

Hurt said she’s assured the event will follow whatever the health guidelines are at that time.

“We will follow whatever is sent out by the governor,” she said.

Vice President Mike Pence visited Midland on April 17, 2019, as he attended a fundraiser and toured an oil rig operated by Midland’s Diamondback Energy. That dinner cost was $2,800 and to have a photo with Pence the cost was $15,000. A reception with the VP required a $50,000 donation, a previous Odessa American article detailed.

Trump is in a heated battle with former VP Joe Biden as the commander in chief seeks a second term.

The last former president to visit the area was George W. Bush who landed at Midland with First Lady Laura Bush after leaving the White House as President Barack Obama took office.

Former President Bill Clinton campaigned in West Texas for Hillary Clinton as she sought the nomination that would eventually go to Obama.

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, said over the phone on Wednesday evening the importance of a sitting president coming to West Texas. He explained the oil patch in West Texas is the heartbeat of the American economy.

“It’s incredibly rare to have a sitting U.S. president in our part of Texas,” Landgraf said. “I’m very excited about it.”