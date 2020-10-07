Trinity inducting 3 into hall of honor

MIDLAND Three alumni from Trinity School of Midland will be enshrined into the school’s hall of honor Thursday.

Craig Stoker, Mary Jane Philpy-Dollins and Kevin Blonkvist will all be inducted in this year’s hall of honor in a ceremony that will take place 6:30 p.m. at Trinity.

This is the fifth year that the school has done a hall of honor ceremony.

The hall of honor recognizes alumni who have brought great honor to Trinity School in their professional careers and in service to their communities.

Stoker, who graduated from Trinity in 1995, is now the director of communications at the West Texas Food Bank.

“It was certainly a surprise to be inducted into the hall of honor,” Stoker said. “It’s been a privilege to give back to Trinity in a way that hopefully encourages people who are looking for a great education to go there. Also, it’s the recognition for the work in the community which is never about me but help highlight the work that the food bank does.”

Stoker is a third-generation Odessan. He says one of the things that Trinity helped him was give him the opportunity to grow up without being under a microscope.

“The staff and teachers really let the students to make their own mistakes and learn from them in a way that was constructive.

“So not only did I get a good education but I got an education of what it means to be a good citizen. What it means to be a good friend and I credit Trinity for that.”

Philpy-Dollins graduated from Trinity in 2001 and is also honored to be a part of a select group of alumni.

“I know that it is a fairly new award,” Philpy-Dollins said. “I’m very excited about it.”

Philpy-Dollins is currently the outreach director for women’s services for the St. David’s HealthCare Partnership in Austin.

Not only is she a part of a small group of alumni receiving the award, she’s also one of the few people who attended school at Trinity from early childhood to high school.

“That’s what they call a lifer actually,” Philpy-Dollins said. “I was only one of five in my graduating class of 34 with this distinction.”

Blonkvist, who was born and raised in Midland, was in the high school graduating class of 1970.

After learning of his induction, he described the feeling as very humbling.

“I’d do anything for Trinity,” Blonkvist said. “They’re very kind to let me be one of their hall of honor recipients. There are a lot more qualified people for it but you take what you take.”

Blonkvist is the managing director of Blonkvist Investment Group as well as a nationally recognized investment broker.

“Trinity not only helped me and my brother and sister,” Blonkvist said. “It’s not just about learning but it’s about athletics. It’s about social and it’s about the diversity of a school.

“I think that’s important. It wasn’t just a private school. It helped me to learn with different people.”