Atmos Tree Planting Ceremony has been rescheduled to 10 a.m. April 22 due to the possibility of inclement weather at McKinney Park, 625 W. Pool Road.

April is Dig Awareness Month and Atmos Energy is supplying seven live Oak trees to be planted at McKinney Park as part of their "Call before you dig" campaign.

Keep Odessa Beautiful will also be attending to give out a very limited supply of trees.

