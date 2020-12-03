  • December 3, 2020

Tree lighting - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Tree lighting

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, December 3, 2020 1:52 am

Tree lighting Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, presented by First Basin Credit Union, will virtually kick off Starbright Village and the lighting of the official Community Christmas Tree at 6:30 p.m. today on NewsWest 9.

Starbright Village will open from 6 p.m. to 11 a.m. Friday through Jan. 1, 2021 at McKinney Park, 625 W. Pool Road.

There will be more than 300,000 lights and holiday themed displays.

The walking trail will be open. Facemask and social distancing is encouraged.

Visit tinyurl.com/y27qzpll.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Thursday, December 3, 2020 1:52 am. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
27°
Humidity: 64%
Winds: NNW at 13mph
Feels Like: 16°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 48°/Low 26°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s.

friday

weather
High 59°/Low 31°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.

saturday

weather
High 54°/Low 32°
More clouds than sun. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]