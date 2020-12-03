The Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, presented by First Basin Credit Union, will virtually kick off Starbright Village and the lighting of the official Community Christmas Tree at 6:30 p.m. today on NewsWest 9.

Starbright Village will open from 6 p.m. to 11 a.m. Friday through Jan. 1, 2021 at McKinney Park, 625 W. Pool Road.

There will be more than 300,000 lights and holiday themed displays.

The walking trail will be open. Facemask and social distancing is encouraged.

Visit tinyurl.com/y27qzpll.