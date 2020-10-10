  • October 10, 2020

Traffic Update - Odessa American: Local News

Traffic Update

Posted: Saturday, October 10, 2020 7:30 pm

Traffic Update Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

University Boulevard will be closed from Dawn Avenue to Redbud Avenue beginning the evening of Oct. 16-Oct. 30.

AT&T will be installing new underground fiber cable for communications purposes.

Motorists are advised to take alternative routes.

