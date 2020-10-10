Traffic Update

Ben Powell
University Boulevard will be closed from Dawn Avenue to Redbud Avenue beginning the evening of Oct. 16-Oct. 30.
AT&T will be installing new underground fiber cable for communications purposes.
Motorists are advised to take alternative routes.
