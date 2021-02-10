  • February 10, 2021

Top Republicans air energy worries

Top Republicans air energy worries

Texas Congressman August Pfluger met with California Congressman Kevin McCarthy and Arkansas Congressman Bruce Westerman to tour a Diamondback Energy rig site and discuss President Biden’s energy policies Wednesday afternoon in Midland.

Posted: Wednesday, February 10, 2021 5:25 pm

Posted: Wednesday, February 10, 2021 5:25 pm

Top Republicans air energy worries

Two of the nation’s most prominent Republicans from Washington joined Congressman August Pfluger Wednesday to tour an oil drilling site and address a news conference in which they castigated President Biden for what they said has been his “all-out assault on American energy.”

Flanked by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Natural Resources Committee Ranking Republican Bruce Westerman, Pfluger opened their 4:30 p.m. news conference outdoors in gusty 30-degree weather at Diamondback Energy northwest of Midland by saying Biden “has threatened national security by forcing our country back into dependence on the unstable oil supplies of other countries.”

Pfluger said the president “has completely obliterated millions of jobs” by actions including the prohibition of oil and gas drilling on federal lands and halting construction on the 1,700-mile-long Keystone XL pipeline that was to carry 800,000 barrels of oil a day from Alberta, Canada, to the Texas Gulf Coast, passing through Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma.

“Rejoining the Paris Climate Accord will do us no good,” said the San Angelo Republican who represents Andrews, Dawson, Ector, Glasscock, Martin, Midland and Mitchell counties, among others, in the 11th Congressional District.

“In fact, it has emboldened China and India, who are the largest criminals in the world when it comes to pollution. Our nation would be cold, dark and hungry without the energy we provide here in the Permian Basin and we must say ‘no’ to the people who want to shut us down.

“Back off!” Pfluger asserted. “Thanks to the work done right here, our great nation has reached energy independence for the first time in decades. But President Biden wants to end all that.”

Having taken office last month, Pfluger was elected the ranking member on the House Committee on Homeland Security’s Subcommittee on Intelligence and Counterterrorism.

McCarthy said his hometown of Bakersfield is the oil-producing hub of California. “No one would have ever thought that President Biden could end a million jobs with one stroke of a pen,” he said.

“But talk to the union workers who were making the Keystone Pipeline and the people in hotels and restaurants. The worst part is that he is making our adversaries stronger and us weaker.”

McCarthy said the price of gasoline “and almost every product we buy will go up because of what this president did.

“His answer to go make solar panels just does not work,” he said, adding that Biden’s shutdown of the Keystone Pipeline will force East Coast suppliers to import Russian natural gas, which “is 42 percent dirtier.

“We’ll ask him to reverse course when it comes to Keystone because he is making Russia and China stronger to America’s detriment,” McCarthy said.

Westerman said ending oil and gas drilling on federal lands will severely impact New Mexico. “And don’t believe they’re not coming after all fossil fuel,” he said.

“What I don’t see from this administration is a plan,” Westerman said. “We see a lot of reactions, but when we ask about high-paying jobs, they say, ‘There is a plan to create a plan.’

“Nobody wants dirty air or dirty water and we’re all working to make that better.”

Asked what he and Westerman can do as leaders of the minority party to protect the energy industry, McCarthy said Republicans have already filed numerous bills to resume drilling on federal lands.

“When we were in the majority, we allowed America to become energy independent by lifting the export ban,” he said. “Now we’re fighting back. In New Mexico, the federal drilling ban will mean a 20 percent loss of all revenues, which will hurt the schools.

“We’ll ask those on the other side of the aisle to join us. To the Democrats in Texas, we’ll say, ‘Don’t join Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden. Follow your constituents, resume the Keystone and make energy stronger.’

“Instead of doing an impeachment in Washington, they should be working to make America stronger by putting 10 million people back to work and making sure that everyone who wants a vaccine can get it,” McCarthy said.

Westerman said he and McCarthy would attend fundraising meetings Wednesday night with potential donors in the Basin, but they had no specific expectations for how much money might be raised.

Posted in on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 5:25 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

