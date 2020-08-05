TLSC offers free legal aid to low-income Texans

The Texas Legal Services Center helps provide free legal representation, advice, advocacy and education to underserved people across the state.

On Wednesday, the nonprofit organization scored a monumental decision as an Ellis County man with Huntington’s Disease helped force sweeping changes in his county’s sheriff’s office.

A federal lawsuit was filed in 2019 on behalf of Ruben Solis, however, the case was dismissed Wednesday after the Ellis County Sheriff agreed to new training requirements, policies, and certifications.

Wayne Krause Yang, the Managing Attorney for the Impact Litigation Team at the Texas Legal Services Center, said over the phone on Wednesday afternoon that he hopes this is enact change in other communities throughout Texas.

“By a doing this case, a number of the deputies in Ellis County will go off to other places and they will be much better informed officers,” Yang said. “There are all kinds of other people who will benefit from this as well. There’s a lot of systemic change that come with victories like that.”

Ellis County is located directly south of Dallas County. Waxahachie is the largest city in Ellis County.

Yang said many of the people that TLSC helps are veterans, elderly and people with disabilities. Yang said TLSC has a virtual help center, chat line where people can call in or people can write in through email. Additional information can be found at tlsc.org.