  • August 5, 2020

TLSC offers free legal aid to low-income Texans - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

TLSC offers free legal aid to low-income Texans

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, August 5, 2020 4:56 pm

TLSC offers free legal aid to low-income Texans By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Texas Legal Services Center helps provide free legal representation, advice, advocacy and education to underserved people across the state.

On Wednesday, the nonprofit organization scored a monumental decision as an Ellis County man with Huntington’s Disease helped force sweeping changes in his county’s sheriff’s office.

A federal lawsuit was filed in 2019 on behalf of Ruben Solis, however, the case was dismissed Wednesday after the Ellis County Sheriff agreed to new training requirements, policies, and certifications.

Wayne Krause Yang, the Managing Attorney for the Impact Litigation Team at the Texas Legal Services Center, said over the phone on Wednesday afternoon that he hopes this is enact change in other communities throughout Texas.

“By a doing this case, a number of the deputies in Ellis County will go off to other places and they will be much better informed officers,” Yang said. “There are all kinds of other people who will benefit from this as well. There’s a lot of systemic change that come with victories like that.”

Ellis County is located directly south of Dallas County. Waxahachie is the largest city in Ellis County.

Yang said many of the people that TLSC helps are veterans, elderly and people with disabilities. Yang said TLSC has a virtual help center, chat line where people can call in or people can write in through email. Additional information can be found at tlsc.org.

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7793 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @SirRoyal.

Posted in on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 4:56 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
101°
Humidity: 17%
Winds: S at 14mph
Feels Like: 101°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 103°/Low 74°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

thursday

weather
High 102°/Low 74°
More sun than clouds. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the mid 70s.

friday

weather
High 100°/Low 73°
Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]