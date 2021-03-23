Tickets still available for awards dinner

Tickets are going fast, but still available for the 4th Annual Odessa Under 40 Awards Dinner and Gala, scheduled for 6 p.m., Saturday, June 19 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center.

For ticket of sponsorship information contact Carla Hartwig at CarlaH@OdessaChamber.com or 432-333-7854.

Honorees of 2021 include: Aaron Thomas, Crisis Center of West Texas, Y.O.L.O., Excellence Above Talent, Alexa Dunson, The University of Texas Permian Basin, Cara Becknell, Prime Lending, Carley Hernandez, Southwest Bank, Carrie Beyer, ECISD Permian High School, UTPB, Counseling Training Clinic, Cassandra Wilcox, Endurance Lift Solutions, Cristal Villegas-Levario, Frost Bank, Erik Prado, Rooster’s Diner, Gerardo Ramirez, ECISD George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa and John Madrid, Mad Trucking, Oak Creek Homes.

Other honorees include: Joseph C. Morgan, Permian Basin Foot and Ankle, Julie Prentice, Ector County District Attorney’s Office, Justin Long, Netswork, Kara Stribling, ECISD Murry Fly Elementary, Laura Farber, Eyes of Texas, Lauren James, Lauren James Children’s Company, Logan Price, Audio Acoustics Hearing Center, Inc., Meridith McKeehan, Weaver LLP, Myra Arzate, Complex Community Federal Credit Union, Ramiro Salina II, Odessa Pumps and Equipment Inc. and Sean Trotter, Saulsbury.

The event is sponsored by Young Professionals of Odessa and Sewell Cadillac Buick GMC.