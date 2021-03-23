  • March 23, 2021

Tickets still available for awards dinner - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Tickets still available for awards dinner

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, March 23, 2021 1:22 pm

Tickets still available for awards dinner oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Tickets are going fast, but still available for the 4th Annual Odessa Under 40 Awards Dinner and Gala, scheduled for 6 p.m., Saturday, June 19 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center.

For ticket of sponsorship information contact Carla Hartwig at CarlaH@OdessaChamber.com or 432-333-7854.

Honorees of 2021 include: Aaron Thomas, Crisis Center of West Texas, Y.O.L.O., Excellence Above Talent, Alexa Dunson, The University of Texas Permian Basin, Cara Becknell, Prime Lending, Carley Hernandez, Southwest Bank, Carrie Beyer, ECISD Permian High School, UTPB, Counseling Training Clinic, Cassandra Wilcox, Endurance Lift Solutions, Cristal Villegas-Levario, Frost Bank, Erik Prado, Rooster’s Diner, Gerardo Ramirez, ECISD George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa and John Madrid, Mad Trucking, Oak Creek Homes.

Other honorees include: Joseph C. Morgan, Permian Basin Foot and Ankle, Julie Prentice, Ector County District Attorney’s Office, Justin Long, Netswork, Kara Stribling, ECISD Murry Fly Elementary, Laura Farber, Eyes of Texas, Lauren James, Lauren James Children’s Company, Logan Price, Audio Acoustics Hearing Center, Inc., Meridith McKeehan, Weaver LLP, Myra Arzate, Complex Community Federal Credit Union, Ramiro Salina II, Odessa Pumps and Equipment Inc. and Sean Trotter, Saulsbury.

The event is sponsored by Young Professionals of Odessa and Sewell Cadillac Buick GMC.

Posted in on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 1:22 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
72°
Humidity: 7%
Winds: SW at 12mph
Feels Like: 72°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 72°/Low 43°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 70°/Low 41°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.

thursday

weather
High 72°/Low 47°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

friday

weather
High 80°/Low 46°
Sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]