The smell of pine is in the air

’Tis the season and Parks Legado Town Center is getting an early start.

The annual Christmas Tree Market will be held on three consecutive weekends beginning at 6 p.m. Friday. The event again benefits the Permian High School band.

The event showcases Christmas trees from Wisconsin, along with wreaths and garlands from Minnesota, allowing residents of West Texas a chance to experience the sights and smells of the holiday a little earlier than usual.

There also will be a vendor’s market, on the first two Saturdays, similar to the farmer’s market held at the Town Center.

“Saturday nights are our big nights,” said event organizer Trace Notley. “We have the Town Center decorated for Christmas, with our vendors and Santa. Notley is with the Sewell Family of Companies, the sponsor of the event.

“There will be over 200 trees, some of them preordered, that we will have out on the plaza. As we sell them, we’ll bring more out to replace them.”

The first year, Notley added, all the trees were sold, while last year there were some left over. He is hoping for a repeat of the inaugural event in 2018 and said that there should be 30 or more vendors on site.

Vendors have until Nov. 18 to sign up and Notley would like them to commit to both Saturdays (Nov. 21 and Nov. 28). The event benefits the Permian band.

Safety is also important at this year’s event.

“We have asked all of the vendors to be mindful of the COVID-19 situation and we will have monitors,” said Notley, who is also a member of the UTPB football team. “All the students, parents and booster club members will be masked and the event is outside so it’s a much safer environment.

“Santa will be wearing a mask, too. But the trees, just the smell is phenomenal and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone.”