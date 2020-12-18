Midland Festival Ballet will present its 27th annual production of The Nutcracker to the big screen with a special produced locally by Filmhunter Media and Sponsored by D-Bat Permian Basin and The Arts Council of Midland.
The Nutcracker Reimagined is a film retelling of the story of Clara and The Nutcracker. Featuring 50 local dancers and narration by everyone’s favorite character Herr Drosselmeyer, this holiday classic is a treat for all ages.
Join the Ballet for a fun-filled journey with three options to see the show:
Under the Stars at the Big Sky Drive-In, at 7:30 p.m. today. Tickets are $10 ages 6 and older and free for children ages 0-5. Wear your coziest attire or dress to impress.
Stream anytime, anywhere Sunday through Dec. 31. Streaming tickets are $30
Watch on Basin PBS at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Tickets are available online at www.midlandfestivalballet.org.
For more information, call Rachel Kerr Ritter at 818-2615 or email
Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.