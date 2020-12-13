Midland Festival Ballet will present its 27th annual production of The Nutcracker to the big screen with a special produced locally by Filmhunter Media and Sponsored by D-Bat Permian Basin and The Arts Council of Midland.

The Nutcracker Reimagined is a film retelling of the story of Clara and The Nutcracker. Featuring 50 local dancers and narration by everyone’s favorite character Herr Drosselmeyer, this holiday classic is a treat for all ages.

Join the Ballet for a fun-filled journey with three options to see the show:

Under the Stars at the Big Sky Drive-In, at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18. Tickets are $10 ages 6 and older and free for children ages 0-5. Wear your coziest attire or dress to impress.

Stream anytime, anywhere Dec, 20-31. Streaming tickets are $30.

Watch on Basin PBS at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 23.

Tickets are available online at www.midlandfestivalballet.org.

For more information, call Rachel Kerr Ritter at 818-2615 or email

rkerr@midlandfestivalballet.org.