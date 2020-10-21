  • October 21, 2020

The Human Bean to raise funds for breast cancer

The Human Bean to raise funds for breast cancer

Posted: Wednesday, October 21, 2020 3:56 pm

The Human Bean locations in Odessa and Midland will be celebrating their annual Coffee for a Cure Friday.

They will donate 100 percent of the profits from that day to local breast cancer agencies.

The money will go directly to the Medical Center Health System Foundation to support breast cancer aid and awareness through our patient navigation program, a news release said.

All of The Human Bean locations across the country are participating in Coffee for a Cure. This is the fourth year The Human Bean has teamed up with the Medical Center Health System Foundation to support breast cancer awareness and treatments here in the Permian Basin. They have raised nearly $10,000 the past three years.

