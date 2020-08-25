  • August 25, 2020

The Bridge to livestream special remembrance

The Bridge to livestream special remembrance

Posted: Tuesday, August 25, 2020 4:46 pm

Odessa American

The Bridge will be live streaming a special remembrance service and prayer vigil to honor victims, survivors and first responders impacted by the Aug. 31, 2019, mass shooting at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The in-person event will just be for the victims and their families, as well as a few invited first responders, but will live stream the event for the general public and are hoping the community both near and far will be able to join virtually for a night of remembering, honoring, prayer and hope.

All the victims will be honored during the event, along with first responders of the community.

