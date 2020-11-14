  • November 14, 2020

Thanksgiving Mini Farm - Odessa American: Local News

Thanksgiving Mini Farm

Posted: Saturday, November 14, 2020 1:45 am

Odessa American

Ellie's Mini Farm, 3501 Mockingbird Lane, Midland, has scheduled a Thanksgiving Mini Farm from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 21.

There will be a petting zoo, hayrides, safari rides, bingo, scavenger hunts, and much more.

Limited space available. Mask required.

For more information, call/text at 432-741-1842 or email elliesminifarm@gmail.com.

Visit tinyurl.com/y3nq3y3t.

