  • November 3, 2020

Thankful Thursdays to support nonprofits

Posted: Tuesday, November 3, 2020 3:47 pm

Thankful Thursdays to support nonprofits

MIDLAND Locally owned Spirit Creations is kicking off the Thanksgiving season with Thankful Thursdays, an opportunity to shop unique items and support local nonprofits.

Every Thursday, the store at 3211 W. Wadley Ave., No. 23, next to Murray’s Deli in Midland, will have special shopping hours from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 10 percent of all sales will go directly to the nonprofit being hosted, a news release said.

In addition to the special shopping hours, Spirit Creations will donate 10 percent of your sale when you mention the West Texas Food Bank for the whole shopping day of Nov. 5. Shoppers are also encouraged to take advantage of “video personal shopping.” Contact the store for details.

The West Texas Food Bank will be the first nonprofit highlighted for Thankful Thursday at Spirit Creations.

Other local vendors, like Tall City Brewery, will be showing their support with product samples.

