Thank you. Love, Luke

When Luke Berridge’s family decided he needed a service dog, there was no shortage of support from family, friends and the community.

The 14-year-old, who is autistic, raised the money to purchase and train a service dog in just two weeks by baking and selling brownies. Luke’s father, Permian High School Orchestra Director Todd Berridge, said the project has been a learning experience in itself.

“ He’s high-functioning autism, but he has a few things he does every now and again like most autistic kids do.” Todd Berridge said of his son. “He’ll have a few meltdowns and anxieties about going places.

“ My wife (Jessica, who teaches second grade at Buice Elementary) was doing some research and came across a guy named Ricky Bedient training rescue dogs to deal with people with diabetes, people with epilepsy, PTSD and autism. We looked him up, he came over and said we could get Luke something. (Bedient’s) been looking at rescue dogs and trying to find a match that will work with Luke.”

Todd Berridge said having a service dog offers one more level of support and security for his son, who will be in eighth grade at Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School this fall.

“ Luke can be rough on things and needs a bigger dog,” Berridge said. “These dogs can absolutely help autistic kids calm down when they have that meltdown. The dogs can sense it and try to help. They can help with the anxiety.

“ The dog can put a paw on his head to calm him down. The dog can even be trained to push a special button if Luke’s having any problems, an emergency call if something’s happening and we had to leave for two or three minutes.”

Bedient, an Odessan who has been training service dogs for about 10 years, said a service dog can help a person live a more normal life.

“ Some (autistic) kids are so wrapped up in themselves, and the dogs can redirect them, distract them or even sit on them where they can’t do harm to themselves,” Bedient said.

“ The thing with service dogs is about independence, anybody who lacks independence because of their situation. Like, somebody with a seizure, I can get a dog that can alert them before they’re going to have a seizure so they can get somewhere safe. Or somebody with diabetes, a dog can alert them if their blood sugar is too high or too low so they can check their blood sugar.”

Bedient said that finding a dog with the right temperament was the biggest factor in the process.

“ A huge part of it is finding the right match,” he said. “You’ve got to have a dog that has the desire to work and you’ve got to have a dog that wants to focus on what’s needed to get things done. Sometimes, picking a dog can come down to things like their coat. For some people with PTSD, for instance, brushing a dog can be relaxing, so a dog with longer hair might be the thing. There’s a lot of things that go into picking the right dog.”

Berridge said a service dog for Luke was expected to cost $3,000 to $4,000.

“ You’ve got to buy the dog, get its shots, stock up on food, collars,” he said. “You’ve got to buy a vest for it that says ‘Service Dog.’ All the things that go with getting a brand-new dog.

“ Then there’s the time to train it, which could be a couple of months to maybe a year to finally fully train the dog.”

Once the decision was made, Luke’s fundraising project quickly achieved its goal, his father said. A Facebook page — Luke’s Dog Blog — was started to update contributors on its progress.

“ Pardon the expression, but it just went viral,” Todd Berridge said. “People started donating. We had one person who wants to remain anonymous donate $1,800 toward the project. We had donations from friends and family, from strangers we didn’t know who happened to see the page on Facebook.”

Berridge said several purchases were donated to first responders.

“ We had people who didn’t want the brownies, but they’d say ‘send somebody out to Fire Station 5 and donate these to the fire station; we want you to donate these to the police station; we want you to donate all these to the sheriff’s office,’” he said.

Throughout the project, which included the entire Berridge family with daughter Natalie, a student at Odessa College, also pitching in, Luke was involved every step of the way, his father said.

“ He helped bake them. He would pour the batter in there,” Todd said. “He wore a mask the entire time and he would go along with us to deliver them, every single one. He would always hand them to the people involved and make sure to talk to them. He would write a message on the top of every pan that said, ‘Thank you. Love, Luke.’

“ He has been sending out thank you cards to the ones who mailed in money and didn’t want the brownies. He’s had a firm hold of what’s going on the entire process.”

And that itself has been a step forward for his son, Berridge said.

“ The thing is he wants to do it,” Berridge said. “He doesn’t have the (social skills) to put that forward. When my wife and I would help him, it makes him feel better about it. It makes it more concrete for him.

“ It’s making him realize he’s got a responsibility in this. Some really nice people out there are helping him out. That puts the money forward and he’d better treat the dog good. We’d better get the right one and he’d better be on top of this.

“ It’s helped him socialize even more. He’s not nervous about getting out of the car and handing them the brownies. The first couple of ones, he was a little hesitant, but after a few deliveries he kind of warmed up to people he didn’t know and made it that much easier.”

Berridge said the outpouring of support from the community has been nothing short of phenomenal.

“ We can’t thank everybody enough,” he said. “The Berridge family says thank you for every donation.

“ It’s been a blessing — I can’t say that word enough — just to have people contact us. We’re almost guilty about it. Everything happened so fast, but there are that many people who love Luke and wanted him to do well.”