Senior Life of Midland has scheduled The Texas Size Garage Sale benefiting Meals on Wheels, beginning with an "Exclusive Shopping Experience" from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at 407 E. Scharbauer Drive, Midland.
Cocktails and snacks will be served. Tickets for Oct. 7 are $50 and are available at Eventbrite.com (tinyurl.com/y64bdvng) or by calling 689-6693.
The garage sale will open free to the public, for six days, with two sessions each day: from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from noon-2 p.m. Oct. 9, 10, 13, 15, 20 and 22.
Only 100 people will be allowed in during each session.
Masks are required. Masks will not be provided.
Sponsorships are available.
For more information, visit www.seniorlifemidland.org.
