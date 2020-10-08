  • October 8, 2020

Texas Size Garage Sale

Posted: Thursday, October 8, 2020 1:15 am

Senior Life has scheduled The Texas Size Garage Sale benefiting Meals on Wheels, to open free to the public, for six days, with two sessions each day: from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from noon-2 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 20 and 22 at 407 E. Scharbauer Drive, Midland.

Only 100 people will be allowed in during each session. Masks are required. Masks will not be provided. Sponsorships are available.

For more information, visit www.seniorlifemidland.org.

