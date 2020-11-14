  • November 14, 2020

Texas Recycles Day - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Texas Recycles Day

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, November 14, 2020 1:00 am

Texas Recycles Day Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Keep Midland Beautiful has scheduled Texas Recycles Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Al G. Langford Chaparral Center, 3600 N. Garfield St., Midland.

Items to be collected include: electronics (limit 6 per vehicle, computers, cell phones, televisions, stereos, fax machines, copiers, most home appliances (limit two per vehicle), newspaper, magazines, cardboard, paperboard, mail, office paper, catalogs, plastic bottles no. 1 and no. 2, tires-no rims or wheels (limit four per vehicle), gently used clothing, gently used appliances.

In addition, Secured Document Shredding will be available to shred up to three file boxes per vehicle.

For more information, call 688-7745.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Saturday, November 14, 2020 1:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
55°
Humidity: 57%
Winds: W at 4mph
Feels Like: 55°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 56°/Low 54°
Cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

saturday

weather
High 81°/Low 42°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 40s.

sunday

weather
High 68°/Low 43°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]