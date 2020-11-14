Keep Midland Beautiful has scheduled Texas Recycles Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Al G. Langford Chaparral Center, 3600 N. Garfield St., Midland.

Items to be collected include: electronics (limit 6 per vehicle, computers, cell phones, televisions, stereos, fax machines, copiers, most home appliances (limit two per vehicle), newspaper, magazines, cardboard, paperboard, mail, office paper, catalogs, plastic bottles no. 1 and no. 2, tires-no rims or wheels (limit four per vehicle), gently used clothing, gently used appliances.

In addition, Secured Document Shredding will be available to shred up to three file boxes per vehicle.

For more information, call 688-7745.