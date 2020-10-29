Texas Protective Order Registry goes live across Texas

The Texas Protective Order Registry — which was created through “Monica’s Law” — is reportedly operational across all 254 Texas counties, a press release from State Rep. Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa) detailed.

“Monica’s Law” was championed by Landgraf as it passed with a strong majority in the Texas House of Representatives 137 to 6 on April 29, 2019, during the 86th Texas legislative session.

The law provides an online database that shows protective orders issued by Texas courts as a result of domestic violence.

“I’m proud that the registry is online and up and running,” Landgraf said over the phone. “I’m glad that it can help save lives now. It’s been a long road to get here and there were quite a few obstacles in the way, but I’m very proud to have been a part of it.”

“Monica’s Law” was named in honor of Monica Deming, an Odessa mother who was murdered by an abusive ex-boyfriend in 2015. He was able to hide from the Odessa Police Department due to being from other jurisdictions and no database was available to show history of protective orders due to domestic violence.

Landgraf said over the phone that he began working on “Monica’s Law” in 2015. He said in a previous Odessa American article that “Monica’s Law” gained a large amount of traction during the 2017 Texas Legislative session, but it ran out of time on the senate floor. It passed the following legislative session.

More than 1,800 protective orders have reportedly been entered in the registry by court clerks across Texas. The Office of Court Administration continues to provide training for courts and law enforcement agencies on how to use the system.

The public portion of the Texas Protective Order Registry is live as well, the press release stated. A protective order will only be entered into the searchable, public database when the person being protected expressly authorizes access. This access is subject to strict confidentiality standards to protect victims of family violence, stalking, sexual assault and human trafficking.

“It goes to show how much of a demand there is for this registry,” Landgraf said about the nearly 2,000 protective orders that have been entered in the registry by court clerks across Texas. “All of those orders have been entered because the victims wanted them to be there.

“I’ll be honest. I’m very surprised at how populated the database has become so quickly. I was thinking it would take weeks or months to build up to that amount, but it underscores the need for this.”