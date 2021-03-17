Texas leaders call on Russia for release

A coalition of high-ranking Republican leaders, including U.S. Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, on Wednesday demanded Russian authorities immediately release former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, a 29-year-old Texan they say was sentenced in July to nine years in a Russian prison under false pretenses.

Pfluger, Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, and Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas, issued their strongly worded demand during a Zoom press conference from the U.S. Capitol.

“Trevor Reed, who is one of my constituents, was sentenced to a decade in prison after Russian authorities discovered he was a former U.S. Marine,” Pfluger said. “These were political charges and we’re demanding that the Russian government release him.”

Pfluger and McCaul, the Lead Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on March 3 introduced a resolution calling for the release of Reed, who was born in Texas.

The resolution was released with bipartisan support from 25 lawmakers and is now waiting for approval by the Congress and Senate.

“We’re here to demand justice for Trevor Reed,” Cornyn said during the press conference. “We demand that he be freed.”

McCaul added: “Reed is an American hero who was tried by a kangaroo court. The U.S. government will not tolerate this by the Putin regime. We will fight every day until Reed is free.”

Despite the bold words, the four Republican leaders acknowledged that besides political pressure, such as imposing trade sanctions, there is little else they can do to prompt Russia to free Reed.

Cornyn and Pfluger said they are working with President Joe Biden’s administration and the State Department to review options.

During Wednesday’s press conference, the four Republicans declined to answer whether they would consider a political prisoner swap with Russia.

Trevor’s parents, Joey and Paula Reed participated in the press conference. They used the opportunity to plead with the Russian government to free their son.

The Reeds’ said they had not heard from their son since March 2 when Trevor was transferred to a pre-detention center.

According to the Reeds, Trevor traveled to Moscow in the summer of 2019 to study the Russian language and visit his Russian girlfriend and her family.

Just days before he was scheduled to return home, he joined in a birthday celebration for his girlfriend, where he was drinking vodka. On a cab ride home Reed began to feel sick and exited the vehicle. Another occupant became worried and called police for help in transporting Reed to the hospital, Joey Reed said.

When police discovered Reed was an American, he was transported to jail instead. After questioning him about his prior military experience, police than claimed that Reed tried to hurt police officers while he was intoxicated.

At his trial in July, the judge threw out video evidence showing Reed never assaulted officers. American media, which covered the trial, reported that the officers frequently changed their stories about Reed’s arrest, which was met by the judge’s laughter.

“Our son is not guilty,” Joey Reed said during the press conference. “We’re not saying that because we’re his parents.

“It was filmed by American media that show the police lied and evidence was thrown out. All we’re asking is for our son to have the same kind of fair trial a Russian citizen would receive.”