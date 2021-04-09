Texas Country Reporter to spotlight Barn Door

Over the years, customers have told Odessa restaurateur Roy Gillean he should be on the show Texas Country Reporter.

That shared wish will come true sometime after Sept. 1 when the show’s 50th season begins. Gillean co-owns the Barn Door and Johnny’s Barbecue in Midland with his wife, Tami. Tami manages Johnny’s.

Bob Phillips, who was recently in Odessa with his wife and co-host Kelli Phillips, interviewed Gillean when they journeyed to Odessa recently.

“They’re just the sweetest people and just so nice; really easy to talk to …,” Gillean said.

He said he found out the Texas Country Reporter crew was coming about seven to 10 days before they arrived. “They had three crews out in different areas and they were going to go to Alpine and the Fort Davis area. I know they had at least one more story in Odessa …”

“It was very nice. It was really comfortable and I know they did a really good story on us,” Gillean added.

He said they asked him “tons of questions” about background, where he was from and how he got to this point.

While he was being interviewed, video was taken of a woman in the kitchen making bread and pulling pies out of the oven. Gillean said he gave TCR some history about the Pecos Depot and the tale of a ghost.

The Barn Door also has appeared on Goodtaste with Tanji.

Gillean said the TCR story would be shown in every Texas county and broadcast nationally on RFD-TV.

Gillean said Phillips told him to expect more customers, from all over, as a result.

He added that it will help the eatery, which went through some hard times during the pandemic.

“Things are getting better. We have a good governor. We have great customers that are hungry and (want to eat) and they’re tired of staying home. I think that we make them feel comfortable here at The Barn Door because we do wear our masks. We keep our distance,” Gillean said.

“We try to be really careful and cautious to make sure that people are safe. I think our customers realize that. We have not put a bunch of tables in here or anything like that. We’re still at 75 percent, so our tables are still five to six feet apart. We are allowing families to come in and eat. We had a 17-top in here the other night, so we are having some groups. … We’re still trying to be very cautious and we’re recommending that people wear their masks.”

He said he’s happily anticipating the airing of the TCR segment.

“We can’t wait to see it. Matter of fact, we’re thinking about having a viewing party here in the Pecos Depot for those that want to come,” Gillean said.

He and Tami have owned the Barn Door since 2004.

“The Barn Door is beautiful,” Gillean said. “I love The Barn Door. It’s our life.”

In an email, Phillips said the show’s schedule for next season should be done in May.

“We picked The Barn Door because, after eating there with our crew many times, we came to realize what a Texas institution it is. We have met people not only from Odessa, but people who drive long distances to eat at The Barn Door. And they don’t just come for the food but for the atmosphere and hospitality. We think The Barn Door is a true Texas treasure,” he wrote.