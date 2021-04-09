  • April 9, 2021

Texas Country Reporter to spotlight Barn Door - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Texas Country Reporter to spotlight Barn Door

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

  • A Texas Institution

    Jacob Ford

    The Legendary Barn Door Steakhouse owner Roy Gillean poses for a photo Tuesday, March 23, 2021, outside the restaurant. The restaurant will be featured in a weekly syndicated television program called Texas Country Reporter and will be airing in every county in Texas.

View all 2 images in gallery.
More Information

Related Stories

Posted: Friday, April 9, 2021 2:11 pm

Texas Country Reporter to spotlight Barn Door By Ruth Campbell rcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

Over the years, customers have told Odessa restaurateur Roy Gillean he should be on the show Texas Country Reporter.

That shared wish will come true sometime after Sept. 1 when the show’s 50th season begins. Gillean co-owns the Barn Door and Johnny’s Barbecue in Midland with his wife, Tami. Tami manages Johnny’s.

Bob Phillips, who was recently in Odessa with his wife and co-host Kelli Phillips, interviewed Gillean when they journeyed to Odessa recently.

“They’re just the sweetest people and just so nice; really easy to talk to …,” Gillean said.

He said he found out the Texas Country Reporter crew was coming about seven to 10 days before they arrived. “They had three crews out in different areas and they were going to go to Alpine and the Fort Davis area. I know they had at least one more story in Odessa …”

“It was very nice. It was really comfortable and I know they did a really good story on us,” Gillean added.

He said they asked him “tons of questions” about background, where he was from and how he got to this point.

While he was being interviewed, video was taken of a woman in the kitchen making bread and pulling pies out of the oven. Gillean said he gave TCR some history about the Pecos Depot and the tale of a ghost.

The Barn Door also has appeared on Goodtaste with Tanji.

Gillean said the TCR story would be shown in every Texas county and broadcast nationally on RFD-TV.

Gillean said Phillips told him to expect more customers, from all over, as a result.

He added that it will help the eatery, which went through some hard times during the pandemic.

“Things are getting better. We have a good governor. We have great customers that are hungry and (want to eat) and they’re tired of staying home. I think that we make them feel comfortable here at The Barn Door because we do wear our masks. We keep our distance,” Gillean said.

“We try to be really careful and cautious to make sure that people are safe. I think our customers realize that. We have not put a bunch of tables in here or anything like that. We’re still at 75 percent, so our tables are still five to six feet apart. We are allowing families to come in and eat. We had a 17-top in here the other night, so we are having some groups. … We’re still trying to be very cautious and we’re recommending that people wear their masks.”

He said he’s happily anticipating the airing of the TCR segment.

“We can’t wait to see it. Matter of fact, we’re thinking about having a viewing party here in the Pecos Depot for those that want to come,” Gillean said.

He and Tami have owned the Barn Door since 2004.

“The Barn Door is beautiful,” Gillean said. “I love The Barn Door. It’s our life.”

In an email, Phillips said the show’s schedule for next season should be done in May.

“We picked The Barn Door because, after eating there with our crew many times, we came to realize what a Texas institution it is. We have met people not only from Odessa, but people who drive long distances to eat at The Barn Door. And they don’t just come for the food but for the atmosphere and hospitality. We think The Barn Door is a true Texas treasure,” he wrote.

Ruth Campbell covers education for the Odessa American. Reach her at 432-333-7765 or rcampbell@oaoa.com

Posted in on Friday, April 9, 2021 2:11 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny/Wind
89°
Humidity: 6%
Winds: WNW at 21mph
Feels Like: 89°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 89°/Low 46°
Mainly clear and windy. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 79°/Low 55°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

sunday

weather
High 90°/Low 55°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 50s.

monday

weather
High 75°/Low 48°
Windy with a few clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]