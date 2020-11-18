Texas church hero speaks at luncheon

Members of the Ector County Republican Women’s Club on Wednesday heard from the first ever Governor’s Medal of Courage honoree about his hero status following last December’s church shooting near Fort Worth.

Jack Wilson, a former reserve sheriff’s deputy and firearms instructor, fired a single shot last Dec. 29 and stopped a gunman who had already mortally wounded two churchgoers during a Sunday service at West Freeway Church of Christ.

During the service, Keith Thomas Kinnunen stood up and opened fire before he was shot and killed by Wilson, who served as a church security team member.

While two churchgoers were shot, the actions from Wilson helped save the lives of the other members in the congregation.

Wilson spoke about his experience during a luncheon hosted by the Ector County Republican Women Wednesday at the Marriott Hotel and Conference Center.

“I’m honored to be invited out here,” Wilson said. “This is the third time that I’ve tried to come out and speak here but with COVID, everything has been pushed back. But we’re glad to be able to come out here and speak both on the shooting situation and other items. It’s the first time that my wife and I have been out here in Odessa.”

Wilson spoke about that difficult day last December.

Kinnunen confronted a church official before pulling out a short-barreled shotgun. Two churchgoers were gunned down before Wilson killed him with a shot to the head.

Tony Wallace and Richard White were among the victims that day.

“By the time I’m drawing my gun out, I can see that he had shot Richard almost immediately and shot Tony Wallace at point blank range,” Wilson said. “He was heading toward the front. I turned a little bit and had people moving in front of me. I had to worry about that. I had a head shot and took that and struck him. We went over and removed the shotgun away from him. By then there were a few people around him.”

Despite his actions, Wilson doesn’t consider himself a hero. Others disagree. He was awarded by Gov. Greg Abbott the Governor’s Medal of Courage, which is the highest honor given to civilians by the governor for those “who display great acts of heroism by risking their own safety to save another’s life.”

“I don’t feel like I killed a human that day,” Wilson said. “I took out evil. I said that then and that’s where I’m at today. He (Kinnunen) came in with an intent to kill and when he was down, he still had seven rounds and three more in his pocket.”

Wilson is a former law enforcement officer and says his training helped prepare him for an emergency.

“I trained and I practiced a lot,” Wilson said. “I also know that God’s hand was on my own when I pulled the trigger. I can shoot but I also know that you have to acknowledge that God’s hand was on mine because it was a 26-foot shot so that was the whole thing behind it.”

“It was an honor to receive that,” Wilson said of the award. “The governor and I spoke several times that day. We’ve spoken with his office several times since then on other issues, COVID issues, primarily. We still are engaged with dealing with that.”

The anniversary of last year’s shooting is coming up next month and for Wilson, the tragedy of losing his friends from that day still remain.

“The anniversary will be concerning to me, having lost Richard and Tony,” Wilson said. “Not from the aspect of shooting someone, it’s losing those individuals. Most of the people in that congregation, we’ve known for 50 years. We grew up in that area. … it’s not just church family but real family that we had out there.”

Wilson also helps provide firearms training to people.

He was elected county commissioner for Hood County Precinct 3 earlier this month.

Senior counsel and corporate affairs director for Alliance Defending Freedom Bob Pruitt also spoke at the event on Wednesday.

“Jack’s a true American hero and it’s a pleasure to honor him,” Pruitt said. “Jack’s on the frontline protecting our second amendment rights. To come along side him and to talk about our first amendment rights and our religious freedom is a privilege.”

Ector County Republican Women’s president Sherry Hurt says it was an honor to have both Wilson and Pruitt at Wednesday’s luncheon.

“I’m thankful to have them here because this keeps this group informed so that they know about things that we all need to be aware of,” Hurt said.

Hurt is the outgoing president and members on Wednesday elected former District 2 city council candidate Rachel Minor as the new president. Steven Thompson defeated Minor on Election Day with 55 percent of the vote.