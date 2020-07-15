Testing at UTPB Park

The City of Odessa will hold a COVID-19 Drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at UTPB Park.

Two hundred free COVID-19 tests will be available for Ector County and Odessa residents. Odessa PIO Devin Sanchez said in a phone interview that no appointment or pre-registration is required and that people must enter on the north side of the park.

“You have to show proof that you are a resident of the city or the county or both,” she said.

The parking lot will not open until 7 a.m., the release detailed.

People attending are also being advised to stay in their vehicles with their windows rolled up until they are approached by a mobile team member.

Sanchez said that the city tracing staff was having a hard time contacting people with their test results because of a lack of reliable contact information provided and that people getting tested should make sure to provide accurate contact information including two phone numbers and an email address to get their test results back.

She also said that people should not block off the 191 service road if the parking lot is full and that they should drive around the block until more spaces open up.

During Wednesday’s COVID-19 hospital briefing, Medical Center Hospital President and CEO Russell Tippin said that out of 753 positive cases, 43 are in the hospital. Sixteen are on the seventh floor, 15 are on the eighth floor and nine are in the critical care unit with six of those patients on ventilators. Three other patients are reportedly on the CCU overflow unit and they are all on ventilators. Nine patients from Sienna nursing and Rehabilitation, one patient from Focused Care at Odessa, one patient from Clover House, four patients from Andrews and two patients from Pecos are in the hospital. Tippin reported that 432 tests are pending.

Odessa Regional Medical Center President Stacey Brown said that out of 1,327 tests, 242 are positive, 1,038 are negative and 47 tests are pending.

Fifteen patients are reportedly in the hospital and eight of them are on ventilators, she said.

Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan spoke about how coronavirus affects children.

“It’s less likely to cause children to become symptomatic and even of those that become symptomatic, they’re less likely to have severe disease process,” he said.

He added that the multi-system inflammatory syndrome that children get from the virus is severe and has ended up with children being in ICU care.

“We don’t know what the damage to the lungs in these children is. Even if they are asymptomatic,” he said, “We actually don’t know what the long-term effects of this disease on the children will be. Maybe a year from now or two years from now, that’s still something that’s being learned.”

The Ector County Health Department website detailed that out of 2,197 total positive cases, 1,511 are confirmed positive and 686 are probable positive, 1,264 COVID-19 cases are active, 811 tests are pending and 22 Ector County residents have died from COVID-19 related complications.

The website also detailed that 911 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the virus.

After the county updated their numbers, an MCH press release detailed that two more COVID-19 patients died on Wednesday afternoon.

The first was reportedly a 60-year-old man from Odessa who tested positive at a private clinic and then was sent to the MCH emergency department where he died.

The second was reportedly was a 76-year-old man from Odessa who was admitted to the hospital on July 11 from home.

MCH reported that both men had pre-existing conditions and that 22 MCH patients have died from COVID-19 related complications.

A Wednesday Texas Tribune article detailed that Texas school districts that decide to stay virtual wouldn’t lose state funding if the local health authority mandates that classrooms stay closed to students.

County Commissioner Eddy Shelton said that the Ector County health authority Dr. B.A. Jinadu would make that decision, “with the guidance of the commissioner’s court and the judge.”

“We would certainly rely on the health authority to make that decision. That’s why we have the health authority in place,” he said adding that the health authority works for the commissioner’s court.

Shelton said it would be hard to make a decision about what the commissioner’s court and Ector County Judge Debi Hays would do in three weeks when they don’t know what the situation would be like.

“We can certainly start planning ahead to start setting our parameters to know what kind of guidelines we want to follow to make that decision,” he said.

For more information regarding the COVID-19 mobile testing call 432-582-7969 or go to https://tinyurl.com/y8a8hz8r.

The Texas Tribune article can be located at https://tinyurl.com/ybwy5spa.