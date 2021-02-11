  • February 11, 2021

Temps will continue downward - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Temps will continue downward

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, February 11, 2021 5:08 pm

Temps will continue downward By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

Wednesday night and Thursday morning saw many people in the area greeted by the cold weather brought about by the arctic air, bringing about icy conditions and making travel arduous for some residents.

Thursday’s low temperature was below the freezing level at 21 with the high only in the 30s.

Odessans can expect the temperatures to stay in the 20s and 30s over the next couple of days as the weekend rolls around, senior forecaster Greg Murdoch of the National Weather Service in Midland said.

“It’s looking like the cold air could last and hold in longer than what we were looking at two days ago,” Murdoch said. “It’ll be colder for longer.”

The worst of the conditions are expected to be on Sunday and Monday where the possibility of snow is strong, according to Murdoch.

But he added that Saturday’s forecast can also be unpromising that could include sleet and some snow showers as well.

“It’s still going to be very cold on Saturday as well,” Murdoch said. “But Sunday morning, we should have lows in the mid-teens and they won’t move during the day at all, maybe a few degrees.”

Murdoch has also warned that the wind chill could make things even colder on Monday.

“As far as the wind chill readings, come Monday, the wind is going to be blowing out of the north around 20-25 miles per hour and that’s going to push the wind chills down to dangerous levels at the minus 20-degree level in the Permian Basin,” Murdoch said.

As far as records being broken, the Permian Basin can possibly expect to see daily record low temperatures get broken on Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday was already a milestone day, Murdoch said.

“(Wednesday), we broke a low-high temperature,” Murdoch said. “It was the lowest that the high temperature had gotten. Previously, it was 37 and it got down to 36 degrees. We broke a minimum high temperature. Those records will all be in play. We’re looking at low temperatures. We probably won’t break our monthly low record which is our all-time record low but we could break the longest duration of temperatures below 32 degrees. That record is also in play.”

On Thursday morning, road conditions in the Odessa-Midland area were icy, causing numerous wrecks from motorists.

According to the Odessa Police Department, there were 30 wrecks on Thursday as of 2:50 p.m.

Murdoch said that traveling conditions could get worse.

“Travelling is not recommended because any direction that you leave from here, the weather is going o be just as bad if not worse,” Murdoch said. “You won’t be able to escape it. The best advice is to stay home and stay warm this weekend. If you do have to travel for whatever reason, you really better prepare to have equipment in case you get stranded. Travel is not recommended Friday through Monday.”

As far as temperatures warming back up, don’t expect to that to happen until mid to late next week when the forecast calls for 40 and 50 degree weather again.

“We hope that maybe by Tuesday afternoon, we’ll be able to warm up,” Murdoch said. “It depends on if the clouds break up and maybe see some sun.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in on Thursday, February 11, 2021 5:08 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fog
28°
Humidity: 92%
Winds: E at 7mph
Feels Like: 20°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 30°/Low 21°
Clearing skies late. Lows overnight in the low 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 32°/Low 20°
Cloudy. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low 20s.

saturday

weather
High 27°/Low 16°
A mix of wintry precipitation in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s and lows in the mid teens.

sunday

weather
High 22°/Low 2°
Some afternoon snow showers, windy. Highs in the low 20s and lows in the low single digits.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]