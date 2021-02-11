Temps will continue downward

Wednesday night and Thursday morning saw many people in the area greeted by the cold weather brought about by the arctic air, bringing about icy conditions and making travel arduous for some residents.

Thursday’s low temperature was below the freezing level at 21 with the high only in the 30s.

Odessans can expect the temperatures to stay in the 20s and 30s over the next couple of days as the weekend rolls around, senior forecaster Greg Murdoch of the National Weather Service in Midland said.

“It’s looking like the cold air could last and hold in longer than what we were looking at two days ago,” Murdoch said. “It’ll be colder for longer.”

The worst of the conditions are expected to be on Sunday and Monday where the possibility of snow is strong, according to Murdoch.

But he added that Saturday’s forecast can also be unpromising that could include sleet and some snow showers as well.

“It’s still going to be very cold on Saturday as well,” Murdoch said. “But Sunday morning, we should have lows in the mid-teens and they won’t move during the day at all, maybe a few degrees.”

Murdoch has also warned that the wind chill could make things even colder on Monday.

“As far as the wind chill readings, come Monday, the wind is going to be blowing out of the north around 20-25 miles per hour and that’s going to push the wind chills down to dangerous levels at the minus 20-degree level in the Permian Basin,” Murdoch said.

As far as records being broken, the Permian Basin can possibly expect to see daily record low temperatures get broken on Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday was already a milestone day, Murdoch said.

“(Wednesday), we broke a low-high temperature,” Murdoch said. “It was the lowest that the high temperature had gotten. Previously, it was 37 and it got down to 36 degrees. We broke a minimum high temperature. Those records will all be in play. We’re looking at low temperatures. We probably won’t break our monthly low record which is our all-time record low but we could break the longest duration of temperatures below 32 degrees. That record is also in play.”

On Thursday morning, road conditions in the Odessa-Midland area were icy, causing numerous wrecks from motorists.

According to the Odessa Police Department, there were 30 wrecks on Thursday as of 2:50 p.m.

Murdoch said that traveling conditions could get worse.

“Travelling is not recommended because any direction that you leave from here, the weather is going o be just as bad if not worse,” Murdoch said. “You won’t be able to escape it. The best advice is to stay home and stay warm this weekend. If you do have to travel for whatever reason, you really better prepare to have equipment in case you get stranded. Travel is not recommended Friday through Monday.”

As far as temperatures warming back up, don’t expect to that to happen until mid to late next week when the forecast calls for 40 and 50 degree weather again.

“We hope that maybe by Tuesday afternoon, we’ll be able to warm up,” Murdoch said. “It depends on if the clouds break up and maybe see some sun.”